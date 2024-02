BIO CEO 2024: Prepping for better times

Helping executive and investors prepare for better economic times is a strong theme in the upcoming BIO CEO 2024 conference, which runs Feb. 26 and 27 in New York. The annual conference, sponsored by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, is designed to present a broad, unbiased view of investment opportunities. Panels of experts are set to discuss hot therapeutic areas and the key business issues facing companies and the industry.