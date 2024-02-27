Regulatory actions for Feb. 26, 2024

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Bavarian Nordic, Biogen, Brainstorm Cell, Bristol Myers Squibb, Clearmind, CSL Vifor, Eisai, Janssen, Legend, Ligand, Melinta, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Travere, Venatorx, Vertex.