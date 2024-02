Tentarix joins a $64M collaboration with Abbvie

In its second big collaboration of the past six months, privately held Tentarix Biotherapeutics LP plans to discover and develop biologics for treating oncology and immunology indications with Abbvie Inc. The deal comes at a time of change at Abbvie, which is getting a new CEO, watching the marketplace erosion of bestselling Humira (adalimumab) and digesting two major acquisitions at a cost of billions.