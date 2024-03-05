BioWorld - Tuesday, March 5, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Medtronic takes beef with Axonics to the US ITC

March 5, 2024
By Mark McCarty
Medtronic plc. and Irvine, Calif.-based Axonics Inc. have been locked in a struggle over several patents in the past few years, but now Medtronic has shifted some of its effort from the U.S. courts to the executive branch.
BioWorld MedTech U.S. Trade