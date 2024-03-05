BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
RDS receives CE mark for remote monitoring device, plans series A
March 5, 2024
By
Shani Alexander
Rhythm Diagnostic Systems SA (RDS) received CE mark approval from EU authorities for Multisense, a wearable device that continuously monitors patients remotely. The company looks to market the device first in France and Germany.
