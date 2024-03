Haemonetics to acquire Attune Medical for cool $160M

Haemonetics Corp. appears ready to make a bit of a retro investment, as it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced Cooling Therapy Inc. (dba Attune Medical) for $160 million at closing plus undisclosed additional contingent payments. Attune manufactures the U.S. FDA-cleared Ensoetm device, which cools the esophagus during radiofrequency cardiac ablation procedures, a treatment for atrial fibrillation whose days appeared numbered.