GE’s Wipro unit announces recall of incubators

March 6, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA announced several new and updated recalls recently, including a new recall of incubators made by Wipro GE Health Pvt. Ltd., of Bangalore, India, which may be subject to an increased risk that the infant may fall out of the system.
