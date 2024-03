Phagenesis sucks in $42M for ‘game changing’ dysphagia device

Phagenesis Ltd. raised $42 million in a series D financing round for its neurostimulation therapy, Phagenyx, which treats swallowing dysfunction. The funds will primarily support commercialization of the device in the U.S. where there is a huge unmet clinical need in dysphagia treatment, Reinhard Krickl, CEO of Phagenesis, told BioWorld.