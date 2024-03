Fresenius feels compliance whiplash from Ivenix acquisition

The U.S. FDA’s warning letter to Fresenius Kabi AG of Homburg, Germany highlighted several problems with the compliance practices at the company’s plant in North Andover, Mass., but there is more than just a compliance issue at play. Fresenius had acquired the Ivenix infusion pump and the inspected manufacturing site in its 2022 acquisition of Ivenix Inc., another example of the regulatory and compliance hazards of acquisitions in the med-tech space.