Abbott shows glucose monitors improve GLP-1 outcomes

Reports of the death of the market for continuous glucose monitors in individuals with type 2 diabetes are greatly exaggerated, Abbott Laboratories studies show. Far from being unnecessary given the enthusiastic uptake of GLP-1 drugs, the devices significantly improve blood glucose control regardless of the drug used, duration of SLP-1 therapy or use of insulin, presentations at the International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes in Florence, Italy, demonstrated.