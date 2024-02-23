BioWorld - Friday, February 23, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

NIH’s Bertagnolli vows to improve data gaps in US health system

Feb. 23, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The new director of the U.S. NIH, Monica Bertagnolli, has set out the prospectus for her tenure, saying she intends to apply the agency’s $47 billion per annum budget to reverse the decline in health and life expectancy in the U.S.
BioWorld Regulatory Gene therapy U.S. NIH