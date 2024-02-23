BioWorld - Friday, February 23, 2024
Alteogen names MSD as partner in revised, potential $3.8B+ deal

Feb. 23, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
In a surprise reveal that propelled stocks by 25%, Alteogen Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, named MSD International Business GmbH as its counterpart in a near-$4 billion technology transfer agreement inked in 2020, while upping terms of the deal.
