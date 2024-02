Biopharma clinical updates January 2024

January launches with 252 clinical trial updates

In the first month of 2024, BioWorld reported on 252 phase I-III clinical trial updates, marking a 10% decrease from the 281 updates in December 2023, as well as a decline from 354 updates in November and 416 in October. The number of trial updates is also a 10% drop compared to January 2023, which recorded 281 updates.