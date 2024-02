Sparsentan and two bird flu vaccines in EU positive opinion list

Seven new therapies, including two influenza vaccines, were recommended for approval by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use during its February 2024 meeting. One of these was sparsentan by CSL Vifor Pharma Inc. and Travere Therapeutics Inc. for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), for which the committee has awarded conditional marketing authorization.