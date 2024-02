Regulatory actions for Feb. 28, 2024

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Abbvie, AB Science, Acurx, Allecra, Arch, Beigene, Everest Medicines, Genmab, Gilead, Kezar, Mabwell, Minerva, Nuvalent, Theratechnologies.