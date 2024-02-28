BioWorld - Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collectionSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Pharos Ibio’s pan-RAF inhibitor overcomes resistances in colorectal cancer treatment

Feb. 28, 2024
No Comments
Mutations in both KRAS and BRAF oncogenes, which are frequently found in colorectal cancer, are associated with poor prognosis and treatment resistance.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer