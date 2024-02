Dermatologic

Derm-Biome to begin IND-enabling studies with DB-007-4 for inflammatory skin diseases

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals Inc. is preparing to initiate IND-enabling studies with DB-007-4, a first-line topical treatment for inflammatory skin diseases, such as acne, atopic dermatitis and rosacea. The company will shortly begin a GLP toxicology study.