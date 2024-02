Neurology/Psychiatric

New gene therapy targets 14-3-3θ-mediated TDP-43 pathology in ALS and FTD

Researchers from Macquarie University have detailed the discovery of a novel gene therapy vector targeting pathological TAR-binding protein 43 (TDP-43), CTx-1000, as a potential therapeutic candidate for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) – two diseases characterized by cytoplasmic deposition of the nuclear TDP-43.