BioWorld - Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Neurology/Psychiatric
Arthex’s ATX-01 receives FDA clearance for first-in-human study in myotonic dystrophy type 1
Feb. 28, 2024
Arthex Biotech SL has received FDA clearance to initiate the phase I/IIa Arthemir study of ATX-01 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Neurology/psychiatric
FDA
IND