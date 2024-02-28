BioWorld - Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Neurology/Psychiatric

Arthex’s ATX-01 receives FDA clearance for first-in-human study in myotonic dystrophy type 1

Feb. 28, 2024
Arthex Biotech SL has received FDA clearance to initiate the phase I/IIa Arthemir study of ATX-01 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
