Gastrointestinal

US researchers describe new GABA(A) receptor positive allosteric modulators for GI disorders

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University and The Lieber Institute for Brain Development have identified peripherally restricted GABA(A) receptor subunits α3β2γ2S (GABRA3) positive allosteric modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, lactose intolerance and abdominal pain.