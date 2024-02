Gastrointestinal

Heptares Therapeutics presents new prostaglandin EP4 agonists for gastrointestinal and respiratory disorders

Heptares Therapeutics Ltd. has divulged pyrrolidine-2-carboxamide derivatives and morpholine-3-carboxamide derivatives acting as prostaglandin E2 receptor EP4 subtype (PTGER4; EP4) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of gastrointestinal and respiratory disorders.