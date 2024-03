Diagnostics

Canadian scientists describe new PET imaging agents for prostate cancer

Researchers at Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) and University of British Columbia have identified radiolabeled compounds targeting glutamate carboxypeptidase II (NAALADase; NAAG peptidase, FOLH1; PSMA) acting as positron-emission tomography (PET) imaging agents with low uptake in salivary glands and kidneys reported to be useful for the diagnosis of prostate cancer.