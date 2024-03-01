BioWorld - Friday, March 1, 2024
Infection

Avitar Biosciences presents new 3CLpro inhibitors to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection

Feb. 29, 2024
No Comments
Avitar Biosciences Inc. has divulged 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).
