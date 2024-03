Cancer

Chinese scientists discover new EGFR degradation inducers

Scientists at Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have described proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently linked to an EGFR targeting moiety reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer particularly, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).