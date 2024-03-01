BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, March 1, 2024
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collection
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» US researchers divulge new SMAD3 inhibitors
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Nephrology
US researchers divulge new SMAD3 inhibitors
March 1, 2024
No Comments
Scientists at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have synthesized mothers against decapentaplegic homolog 3 (SMAD3) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of renal, hepatic and pulmonary fibrosis.
BioWorld Science
Nephrology
Patents