Nephrology

US researchers divulge new SMAD3 inhibitors

March 1, 2024
No Comments
Scientists at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have synthesized mothers against decapentaplegic homolog 3 (SMAD3) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of renal, hepatic and pulmonary fibrosis.
