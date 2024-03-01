BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, March 1, 2024
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collection
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» University of Colorado presents new efflux pump inhibitors for bacterial infections
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Infection
University of Colorado presents new efflux pump inhibitors for bacterial infections
March 1, 2024
No Comments
University of Colorado has divulged efflux pump (bacterial) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of bacterial infections, particularly, gram-negative bacterial infections.
BioWorld Science
Infection
Patents