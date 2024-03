Cancer

Roche discovers new DGK-α and DGK-ζ inhibitors to treat cancer

Researchers at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have described bicyclic tetrahydrothiazepine derivatives acting as diacylglycerol kinase α (DGK-α, DGKA) and/or diacylglycerol kinase ζ (DGK-ζ, DGKZ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.