Teva, Alvotech land approval with edge in Humira biosimilar race

Abbvie Inc.’s blockbuster drug Humira is getting a 10th challenger that could give all the other adalimumab biosimilars a run for their money – depending on pricing and formulary coverage, of course. After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and manufacturing issues, the U.S. FDA approved Simlandi, previously known as AVT-02, as a Humira biosimilar and interchangeable Feb. 23.