NE-3107 Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s data boost Biovie

Biovie Inc.’s double-barrelled blast of positive data with insulin sensitizer NE-3107 in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD) launched shares (NASDAQ:BIVI) on a wild ride to close March 1 at $2.23, up 99 cents, or almost 80%, after trading as high as $3.31.