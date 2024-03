Cardiff Oncology shares surge as first-line colorectal cancer study begins

As Cardiff Oncology Inc. dosed the first patient in its phase II study of onvansertib (CRDF-004) in a first-line setting to treat RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), the company also revealed positive efficacy data from its discontinued phase II of onvansertib as a second-line treatment of bevacizumab-naïve RAS-mutated mCRC.