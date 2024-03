China’s NMPA has approved Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd.’s NDA for its B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted CAR T-cell therapy, zevorcabtagene autoleucel (CT-053, zevor-cel), for treating adults with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM) who have progressed after at least three prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor and immunomodulatory agent.