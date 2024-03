Biopharma nonprofit deals and grants 2023

Biopharma grants soar to $6.11B in 2023 while nonprofit deal value falls by 90%

Biopharma grants maintained their upward trajectory throughout 2023, culminating in a nearly 67% increase in value compared to 2022, mirroring the trend observed in October. Conversely, nonprofit deal value witnessed a continued year-over-year decline, falling by more than 90% in value.