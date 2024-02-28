BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Newco news
Baseimmune raises $11.3M to advance mutation-resistant vaccines
Feb. 27, 2024
By
Caroline Richards
No Comments
Baseimmune Ltd. has raised $11.3 million through a series A to accelerate the development of its deep learning AI technology for predicting future pathogen mutations to generate a series of longer-lasting, multistrain vaccines.
BioWorld
Newco news
Infection
Vaccine
Series A