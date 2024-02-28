BioWorld - Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Allecra’s Exblifep crosses finish line first with FDA nod in UTIs

Feb. 27, 2024
By Jennifer Boggs
Allecra Therapeutics GmbH secured U.S. FDA approval for its beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination, Exblifep (cefepime/enmetazobactam), in complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis, in patients 18 years and older.
