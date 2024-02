BIO CEO 2024: Policy impact on US election year will linger

Drug pricing is playing an outsized role in the dynamics of the November U.S. election, creating turbulence for drug companies and for patients that will extend years after the votes are counted. During a Feb. 27 morning session on drug pricing trends during an election year at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York, key opinion leaders spoke about their concerns, including the need to explain drug-pricing rationale to voters and patients in plain terms.