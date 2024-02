Palatin to tweak second PL-9643 phase III in dry eye disease

After trading as low as $2.04, shares of Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PTN) closed Feb. 28 down $1.57, or 39.7%, ending at $2.39 on word of results from the phase III pivotal Melody-1 trial with melanocortin pan-agonist PL-9643 vs. vehicle in dry eye disease.