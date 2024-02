Deal activity continues as OSE, Abbvie ink $713M partnership

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA disclosed a $713 million deal with Abbvie Inc. for preclinical-stage monoclonal antibody OSE-230, a potentially first-in-class therapy for treating a range of inflammatory diseases, while Idorsia Ltd. found a partner for two phase III-stage assets in Viatris Inc., as dealmaking continues strong in 2024.