Takeda, Biological E. partner to widen global access to Qdenga

Feb. 28, 2024
By Tamra Sami
In a move to widen global access to its Qdenga dengue vaccine, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is partnering with India’s Biological E. Ltd. to manufacture Qdenga (TAK-003).
