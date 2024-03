BioWorld Infectious Disease Index (BIDI)

BioWorld Infectious Disease Index closes 2023 down 43%

In 2023, the BioWorld Infectious Disease Index (BIDI) concluded with a 43.48% decline, showing improvement from the 83.57% drop observed in 2022. While an uptick was seen from October's year-to-date performance, down 47.98%, BIDI still lagged both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average for the year, which saw gains of 3.74% and 13.7%, respectively.