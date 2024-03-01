BioWorld - Friday, March 1, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Ironwood’s apraglutide wins in short bowel but CIC questioned

Feb. 29, 2024
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Positive phase III data from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. with once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-2 analogue apraglutide failed to impress Wall Street, and shares of the Boston-based firm (NASDAQ:IRWD) closed Feb. 29 at $9.43, down $5.69, or 37.6%. The experiment called Stars tested apraglutide to reduce parenteral support in adults with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure. Rare and severe, the condition affects about 18,000 adults in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Based on the latest data, Ironwood plans to submit an NDA to the U.S. FDA and other regulatory filings.
BioWorld Clinical Gastrointestinal