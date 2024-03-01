Ironwood’s apraglutide wins in short bowel but CIC questioned

Positive phase III data from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. with once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-2 analogue apraglutide failed to impress Wall Street, and shares of the Boston-based firm (NASDAQ:IRWD) closed Feb. 29 at $9.43, down $5.69, or 37.6%. The experiment called Stars tested apraglutide to reduce parenteral support in adults with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure. Rare and severe, the condition affects about 18,000 adults in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Based on the latest data, Ironwood plans to submit an NDA to the U.S. FDA and other regulatory filings.