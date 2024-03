US price negotiations point of contention at rare disease hearing

Is the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act with its Medicare drug price negotiation provision the new legislative sacred cow that cannot be tweaked? Debate over whether the orphan drug carveout included in the negotiation provision should be extended to drugs with more than one rare disease indication was the major discord in an otherwise bipartisan discussion the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health had in a hearing held Feb. 29 in observation of Rare Disease Day.