BioWorld - Tuesday, March 5, 2024
FDA clears Formosa’s eye drop for postsurgical pain, inflammation

March 5, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Taiwan’s Formosa Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmax Therapeutics, Inc. said the U.S. FDA approved APP-13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05%), a twice-daily corticosteroid eye drop for postoperative eye pain and inflammation.
