2024 IMDRF Annual Meeting
Regulatory reliance emphasized at IMDRF meeting
March 11, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
No Comments
This year’s annual meeting of the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) revolves around regulatory reliance, a notion that approaches but does not quite stray into the realm of the mutual recognition agreement.
