US FDA reviews cybersecurity as Change Healthcare incident unfolds

There are coincidences and then there are big coincidences, the latter of which might describe a new U.S. FDA draft guidance and a major cybersecurity breach. The agency has issued a draft update to its premarket cybersecurity guidance even as the Department of Health and Human Services announced an investigation into the hack of the IT system at Change Healthcare, a pair of developments that seem likely to set the world of connected medical devices on its collective ear.