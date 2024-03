US EPA’s final rule for EtO draws immediate fire from Senate

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued its long-awaited final rule governing emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO), a rule announced by the agency with the concurrence of Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of Health and Human Services. However, the final rule provoked an immediate response from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who said the final rule will “put American lives in danger.”