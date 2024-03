Sooma secures €5M for neuromodulation device to treat depression

Sooma Oy recently raised €5 million (US$5.4 million) in funding to help the company expand access to its transcranial direct current stimulation device which allows patients to treat their depression at home. “This is a significant milestone for us that enables us to help more patients globally and help us develop the company to serve the unmet need,” Tuomas Neuvonen, Sooma's co-founder and CEO, told BioWorld.