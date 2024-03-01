BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, March 1, 2024
Global radiopharma market poised to top $13B over next decade
March 1, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
Global interest in radiopharmaceuticals is soaring, and the global radiopharma market is expected to grow 10% over the next decade to $13.67 billion by 2032, according to a new report by Precedence Research.
