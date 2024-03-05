BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Eilean Therapeutics acquires PTPN2 inhibitors
Immuno-oncology
Eilean Therapeutics acquires PTPN2 inhibitors
March 5, 2024
Eilean Therapeutics LLC has announced the acquisition of Ness Therapeutics Inc. in an all-equity transaction, including Ness’ best-in-class tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2) inhibitors with application in immuno-oncology.
BioWorld Science
Deals and M&A
Acquisition
Cancer
Immuno-oncology