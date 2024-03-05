BioWorld - Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Immuno-oncology

Eilean Therapeutics acquires PTPN2 inhibitors

March 5, 2024
Eilean Therapeutics LLC has announced the acquisition of Ness Therapeutics Inc. in an all-equity transaction, including Ness’ best-in-class tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2) inhibitors with application in immuno-oncology.
