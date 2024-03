Neurology/Psychiatric

Suzhou Lexbio Pharm prepares new TRKA inhibitors

Suzhou Lexbio Pharm Co. Ltd. has patented macrocyclic triazole derivatives acting as high-affinity nerve growth factor receptor (NTRK1; TRKA) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, multiple sclerosis, neuropathic pain, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.