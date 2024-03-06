Merus NV added Gilead Sciences Inc. to its collaboration roster, entering a deal potentially worth more than $1.5 billion. While its previous agreements have focused primarily on bispecific antibodies, the Gilead alliance takes aim at trispecifics, antibodies capable of binding three targets at once. In other news, shares of Biomx Inc. (NYSE:PHGE) jumped 202% March 6, trading midday at 69 cents, up 47 cents, on news that it was merging with fellow phage-focused company Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc. and that it was raising $50 million in a concurrent private placement.

Sionna pulls down $182M for cystic fibrosis bid

Boston-based Sionna Therapeutics Inc. closed a $182 million series C financing to back the development of first-in-class small molecules that could fully restore the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator protein by stabilizing the first nucleotide-binding domain. The round, upsized and oversubscribed, was led by Enavate Sciences, with additional new supporters Viking Global Investors and Perceptive Advisors. Taking part, too, were existing investors, including RA Capital, Orbimed, TPG's The Rise Fund, Atlas Venture, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., and Q Healthcare Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of QIA.

Shionogi’s oral COVID-19 antiviral wins full approval in Japan

Shionogi & Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, gained standard approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for Xocova (ensitrelvir fumaric acid) on March 5, making it the first COVID-19 antiviral to win full approval in the country. Shionogi filed the application for standard approval in May 2023. Xocova, a 3CL protease inhibitor jointly developed by Hokkaido University and Shionogi, was first approved under the then-new emergency regulatory approval system in late November 2022, becoming the country’s first domestic COVID-19 drug.

BioWorld Drug Developers Index bolstered by clinical data, Q4 results

Though down nearly 6% in January, the BioWorld Drug Developers Index (BDDI) rebounded in February, finishing the month with a 4.41% increase and outperforming both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI; up 1.33%) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA; up 3.47%). In 2023, BDDI concluded the year down 11.35%, trailing behind the NBI and DJIA.

Sandoz’s denosumab biosimilars challenge Amgen with US FDA nod

The U.S. FDA has approved the first denosumab biosimilars: Wyost (denosumab-bbdz) and Jubbonti (denosumab-bbdz) from Sandoz Inc. for treating osteoporosis and to prevent bone problems in cancer. Both are approved as interchangeable with the reference medicines for all indications. The approval puts up a strong challenge to Amgen Inc.’s Prolia, the first biologic for osteoporosis, and Xgeva, for bone cancer. Both are big sellers for Amgen, with Prolia bringing in about $4 billion in 2023 and Xgeva about $2.1 billion. The new approvals’ launch date, however, was not released by Sandoz, with the company citing ongoing patent litigation as the cause.

UK-China investment and licensing deals ‘mutually beneficial’

Foreign investment in China’s biopharma sector is beginning to pick up after the hit of severe pandemic restrictions, and as Western governments look to revive trading relationships following a spate of diplomatic rows. While the geopolitical tensions remain, the mantra from Europe is not to de-couple, but to de-risk. Following a policy review in 2023, the U.K. government position is that a positive two-way trade and investment relationship with China is “mutually beneficial.”

WTO steps back from renewal of IP waivers for COVID

The World Trade Organization has wrapped up its 13th ministerial conference and as the saying goes, no news is good news. Life science trade associations in the U.S. lauded the end of the conference without an extension of intellectual property rights waivers for therapies and diagnostics for the COVID-19 pandemic, although this outcome was not entirely surprising.

Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collection

Discover a wealth of industry insights with BioWorld’s extensive collection of infographics, covering the latest trends and developments in both biopharma and med-tech. Our weekly infographics are curated to provide concise summaries of key topics: financings (IPOs, private financings, public/other and follow-on offerings), deals and M&As (top deals, and monthly value and volume), regulatory (including U.S. FDA and worldwide approvals), clinical trials and more. In addition, you’ll find access to BioWorld’s year-in-review reports, as well as special infographics about obesity, pain and addiction, biosimilars and the aging space.

Also in the news

Abbvie, Aerovate, Akero, Allyx, Alnylam, Alumis, Alzecure, Anheart, Ankyra, Apogee, Aptorum, Asceneuron, Aslan, Bostongene, Bridgebio, Candel, CASI, Celldex, Cervomed, Constant, Crossbow, Cyclacel, Cynata, Dragonfly, Elicera, Elysium, Exonate, Fibrobiologics, Formosa, FSD, Gain, Gensight, Gilead, Hepion, Imidomics, Immunitybio, Immutep, Inmune, Innocan, Iteos, Lipella, Maat, Madrigal, Mbrace, ME, Modex, Neovac, Nielsen, Novo Nordisk, Nyrada, Oncolytics, Oxurion, Photonpharma, Regenxbio, Roche, Scilex, Sonata, Sonrai, Sosei Heptares, TME, Transgene, UCB, Vaxart, Viiv, Vir, Xeris, Zenas